American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.20.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

