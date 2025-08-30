American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 10,662 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. $SGC

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 202,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,363.96. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SGC stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.71. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.44%.The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.32 million. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

View Our Latest Report on SGC

About Superior Group of Companies

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.