American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 6,776 Shares of BanColombia S.A. $CIB

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in BanColombia during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in BanColombia by 4,800.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in BanColombia during the first quarter valued at $209,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in BanColombia during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BanColombia during the first quarter valued at $241,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BanColombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

BanColombia Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CIB opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. BanColombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BanColombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

