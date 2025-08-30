American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 240,795 Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 240,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 122.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,757 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,811,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 749.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 1,340,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $22,428,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,000 after buying an additional 155,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $16.40 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
Cellebrite DI Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
