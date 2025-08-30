American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $563.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 15.14%.The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 37,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,307.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,200. This represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

