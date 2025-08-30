American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Valaris Limited $VAL

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 244.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Valaris by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after buying an additional 665,718 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valaris by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,761,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,412,000 after buying an additional 460,792 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Valaris by 49.7% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,455,000 after buying an additional 375,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 344,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VAL stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fearnley Fonds lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

