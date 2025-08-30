American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,988 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

