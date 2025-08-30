American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 133,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,318 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 97,899 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,084,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,215,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,318.64. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $129,679.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,593.55. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,534 shares of company stock worth $4,322,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

