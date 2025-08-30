American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,169,661 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,779,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,610 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 584,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

CNH opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.54.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

