American Century Companies Inc. Sells 12,985 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $174.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

