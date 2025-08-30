American States Water Company $AWR Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American States Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Up 0.2%

American States Water stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. American States Water Company has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American States Water

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.