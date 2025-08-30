American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 52.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $14,123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $494,076.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. This trade represents a 16.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $151,001.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,403.56. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

American Superconductor Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 2.95.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

