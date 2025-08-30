Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 12,966 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $37,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $44,715,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $19,270,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average is $214.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.