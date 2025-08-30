Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 326,745 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 1,704.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLC. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $123.64 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

