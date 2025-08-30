Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $37.50 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 468.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,048.31. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

