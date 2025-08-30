Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 204,443 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 204,443 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $36,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 47.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

