Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Country Airlines worth $38,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 642,902 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $8,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 437,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $4,861,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $706.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $263.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $300,141.78. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,372 shares of company stock worth $110,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

