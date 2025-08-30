Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $38,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after buying an additional 606,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,073,000 after buying an additional 519,136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

