Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $35.94 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 51,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 620,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,241,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.