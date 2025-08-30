Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $36.43 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Brinker International worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Shares of EAT opened at $155.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,325 shares of company stock worth $9,954,705. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

