Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $36.78 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 1,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,989,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.