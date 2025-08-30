Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $36,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,995,000 after buying an additional 1,527,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 299,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,217,000 after acquiring an additional 132,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Herc by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,938 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 27.7% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 535,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 116,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $14,528,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Herc Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $130.74 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.58%.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

