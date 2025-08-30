Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,744 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

