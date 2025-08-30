Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,054 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NOMD stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

