Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 29,718 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of WEX worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in WEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in WEX by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,753.60. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,206 shares of company stock valued at $665,265 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.82.

WEX stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

