Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 64,525 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,525 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $595.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $579.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

