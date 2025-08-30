Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $37,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 16,876.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 160,584 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $161.79 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $165.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

