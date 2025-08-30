Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $6.18

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.4167.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Health Catalyst Trading Down 7.1%
Shares of HCAT stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
