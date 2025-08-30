Analyzing Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) and Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schneider National and Kuehne & Nagel International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $5.29 billion 0.82 $117.00 million $0.70 35.28 Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.87 $1.34 billion $2.23 18.22

Profitability

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider National. Kuehne & Nagel International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Schneider National and Kuehne & Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 2.29% 4.39% 2.70% Kuehne & Nagel International 4.47% 41.79% 9.72%

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kuehne & Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Schneider National pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kuehne & Nagel International pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Schneider National has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Schneider National has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Schneider National and Kuehne & Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 0 8 5 1 2.50 Kuehne & Nagel International 1 2 0 0 1.67

Schneider National currently has a consensus target price of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Kuehne & Nagel International.

Summary

Schneider National beats Kuehne & Nagel International on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. The company leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

