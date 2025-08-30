APA Corporation $APA Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of APA by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 534,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,947,000 after acquiring an additional 269,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra Research upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

