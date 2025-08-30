Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,966,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 687,208 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,767,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,045,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 3,368.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,062,000 after buying an additional 438,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $232.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.37.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

