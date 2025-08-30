Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $111,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $232.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.08. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.37.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

