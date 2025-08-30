AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 19,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 194,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 8.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

