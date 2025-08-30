Ashland Inc. $ASH Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Ashland worth $30,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 276.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ashland by 33.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashland by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 46.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

