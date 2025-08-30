Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) vs. Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 1.76% 13.60% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Australian Oilseeds and Chefs’ Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chefs’ Warehouse 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation and Earnings

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus price target of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Chefs’ Warehouse”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $37.90 million 0.44 -$14.21 million N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse $3.79 billion 0.68 $55.48 million $1.60 39.46

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds.

Risk & Volatility

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Australian Oilseeds on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

