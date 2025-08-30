Banco De Chile $BCH Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,823 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco De Chile in the 4th quarter worth $11,494,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Banco De Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco De Chile by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco De Chile Price Performance

BCH opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. Banco De Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco De Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

