Brokerages Set Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $107.67

Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.6667.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

PFGC opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,318.64. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $129,679.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,593.55. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,534 shares of company stock worth $4,322,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,198 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

