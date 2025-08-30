Brucke Financial Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

