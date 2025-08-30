Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Brunswick worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Brunswick by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.28. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.42%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

