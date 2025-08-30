BTIG Research Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $276.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock worth $719,343,881. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

