Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.61% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYLD. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS FYLD opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

