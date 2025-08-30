Camden National Corporation $CAC Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Camden National were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. CWM LLC grew its position in Camden National by 65.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Camden National by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Camden National by 29.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $691.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. Camden National Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camden National

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.