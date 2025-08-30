Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $275.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $242.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.91.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,909 shares of company stock worth $719,343,881 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

