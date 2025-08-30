Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 907 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

