Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 637,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Celanese worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9,132.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,837 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 312,093 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $59,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 453,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $47.65 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.39.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

