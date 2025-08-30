Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) vs. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Head to Head Review

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 64.76% 40.74% 40.74% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 89.90% 9,737.65% 647.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $6.45 million 3.08 $4.23 million $0.09 4.72 Permian Basin Royalty Trust $26.96 million 28.95 $25.42 million $0.36 46.52

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas. It also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

