Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Choice Hotels International worth $33,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,587.45. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 over the last ninety days. 23.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

