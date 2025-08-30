Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

