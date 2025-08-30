Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 54,244 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $32,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.72 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.