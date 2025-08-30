Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Summer Road LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank grew its position in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,619 shares of company stock worth $2,975,112. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDE opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

